Power crisis worsens as allocated supply falls below 2004 demand levels

Srinagar, Nov 21: In a concerning development, the power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir has reached a critical point, with the allocated power to the region now plummeting below the power demand levels recorded in 2004.

This revelation comes at a time when projections indicate a substantial increase in power demand, creating a stark contrast between allocated power and the escalating energy needs.

The Eighteenth All India Power Survey has forecasted a significant surge in power demand for J&K, projecting an increase from 1706 MW (9640 MUs) in 2004-05 to 4217 MW (21887 MUs) by 2021-22.

Currently, the power allocation is around 1500 MW from outside gencos and local power generation is at its lowest.

However, the current allocation falls significantly short of these projections, pointing to an impending crisis in meeting the energy requirements of the region.

According to the Central Electricity Authority’s report, the anticipated peak power demand for J&K is 3150 MW in 2022-23.

A senior official from the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) revealed that the current load in Kashmir has exceeded 1900 MW, while the actual supply at 5:46 PM on Tuesday was a mere 834 MW.

This substantial shortfall is attributed to power cuts across the grids, exacerbating the already critical power situation in J&K.

Contrary to the lower power allocation, per capita electricity consumption in J&K has surged by 66 percent over the last decade, averaging an annual growth rate of 6.6 percent, according to an official report from the J&K government.

With 21.95 lakh electric connections in J&K, the demand for reliable and quality power is escalating, underscoring the urgency to address the infrastructure gaps in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

However, a significant power supply shortfall during winter poses additional challenges, further deepening the power crisis in the region.

There is a need to purchase more power to alleviate the worsening power situation in J&K.

J&K-owned power projects are struggling, with generation dropping by over 80 percent to a mere 200 MW out of the total installed capacity of 1197 MW due to less water discharge in rivers.

Shockingly, as per the Power Development Department (PDD) officials, the authorities are reluctant to increase power purchases from external power generating companies (Gencos) to meet electricity requirements in Kashmir.