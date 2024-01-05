Power Struggle | Generation falls short, meeting only 25% of electricity demand

Srinagar, Jan 5: In a stark revelation, despite possessing substantial hydropower generation potential, J&K is struggling to meet growing electricity demands, forcing the Union Territory to rely heavily on external supplies.

According to official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, J&K managed to fulfill just over 25 percent of its power requirements during the fiscal year 2022-23, with a persistent deficit posing financial challenges to the Union Territory.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the power generation from J&K’s power plants stood at 5191 million units. However, the total power requirement for J&K reached 19639 million units, leaving a substantial deficit.

As of November 2023 in the current fiscal year, the power deficit trend persists, with 4239 million units of power generated against a requirement of 12,770 million units.

The gap between power generation and requirements remains a cause for concern, contributing to financial challenges for J&K.

A historical analysis of power generation in J&K reveals a consistent struggle to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

In the fiscal year 2014-15, J&K generated 3958 million units of power, with subsequent years witnessing marginal increases.

The power generation figures for the following years are as follows: 4160 million units in 2015-16, 4980 million units in 2016-17, 5267 million units in 2017-18, 5197 million units in 2018-19, 5442 million units in 2019-20, 5115 million units in 2020-21, and 5273 million units in 2021-22.

Conversely, the power requirement figures during the same period have seen a notable rise.

In 2018-19, the power requirement was 18,998 million units, escalating to 20,025 million units in 2019-20, 19773 million units in 2020-21, and 19,957 million units in 2021-22.

The widening gap between power generation and requirements has added financial strain to J&K’s exchequer.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has raised alarm regarding the dwindling electricity generation from J&K government-owned hydropower projects, managed by the J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC).

With a total installed capacity of 1211.96 MW, these projects are crucial for meeting the region’s power needs.

JERC, scrutinising the tariff petition filed by JKPDC, expressed concerns about the declining power output, particularly in several hydropower projects besides Baghilar and Lower Jhelum.

The commission has instructed JKPDC to submit performance data promptly and conduct a scientific investigation to identify and address factors contributing to the reduced power generation.