POWERFUL CONTINUE TO GET TASTE OF BULLDOZER | Shopping complex of minister in PDP-Cong Govt G H Khan, who ‘encroached’ state land, demolished in Shopian

Meanwhile, netizens hailed the action of the government saying that it was for the first time that action was being taken against the rich and powerful.

Javed Ahmad, a resident of Magam, posted on Facebook, “This is called Karma. As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Another netizen, Muhammad Hussain of Zadibal area of Srinagar downtown tweeted, “The NC, PDP, and Congress are getting the taste of their own medicine. They must realise what they did to people. Life is a big leveler.”