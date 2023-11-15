President, Vice-Prez, PM, HM grieved over loss of lives

Jammu, Nov 15: President of India Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday deeply condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Doda accident.

These dignitaries took to social media platform ‘X’ (previously called Twitter) to share their grief over the tragedy which claimed 38 lives and rendered 19 others injured.

Prime Minister Modi also announced ex-gratia for the Next of Kin of the deceased and the injured.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate death of several passengers in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” President Murmu wrote on ‘X’ in Hindi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar too shared his grief on ‘X’ as he wrote, “Saddened by the loss of precious lives in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the early recovery of the injured.”

The Prime Minister, while condoling the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Doda, also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh to the Next of Kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” it added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while expressing anguish over loss of precious lives in the accident, shared his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.