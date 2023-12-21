Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 | Redefined Regulations

New Delhi, Dec 21: The salient features of the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday include a simple online mechanism for the grant of title allotment and Certificate of Registration Periodicals, online intimation to the Press Registrar General for the printing presses, and a minimalistic role of the District Magistrate or local authority.

Grant of title allotment and Certificate of Registration Periodicals

The Bill provides for a simple online mechanism to apply for title verification and grant of certificate of registration by the Press Registrar General to a periodical as a simultaneous process. There is no requirement to furnish any declaration before the local authority or its authentication by the local authority. A person who has been convicted by any court for an offence involving a terrorist act or unlawful activity, or having done anything against the security of the State shall not be permitted to bring out a periodical. A facsimile edition of a foreign periodical can be printed in India with prior approval of the Central Government and its registration with the Press Registrar General.

Printing Presses

A printer of a periodical to furnish an online intimation to the Press Registrar General and the local authority. No requirement by the Printer to file any declaration before the local authority or obtain authentication from the authority.

Role of District Magistrate and local authority

The Bill envisages a minimalistic role of the District Magistrate or local authority in granting of Certificate of Registration and title allotment. On receipt of an application, the District Magistrate is expected to provide its comments or NOC to the Press Registrar General within 60 days; thereafter the Press Registrar General can proceed to decide for grant of registration even where the comments or NOC are not received from the District Magistrate or local authority after 60 days.

No requirement for a publisher to file any declaration before the District Magistrate.