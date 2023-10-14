Pricey Paradox | J&K spent Rs 63,000 crore in 11 years despite hydropower riches

Official data accessed by Greater Kashmir highlights the persistent challenge of the region's reliance on external power sources.

According to the official data, the power purchase bills from external power distribution companies (discoms) reached a cumulative total of Rs 63,000 crore from the fiscal year 2012-13 to 2022-23.

The most recent data indicates that in the financial year 2022-23, the J&K government spent over Rs 8200 crore on purchasing electricity from external sources.