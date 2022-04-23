PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects over Rs 20,000 cr

Jammu, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving Sunday on his much-hyped and multi-pronged J&K visit – his maiden trip to the Union Territory, other than its border areas after the abrogation of Article 370. The visit is multi-pronged as it is aimed at not just commemorating “National Panchayati Raj Diwas” at Palli Panchayat in Samba but also giving a “gigantic development and political push as a precursor to assembly polls in the Union Territory.”
An exhaustive itinerary to commensurate the momentous visit post Art 370 abrogation includes the formal launch of Rs 38,082 Cr Industrial development proposals and initiation or inauguration of big-ticket projects of over Rs 20,000 Cr. This also includes the inauguration of the much awaited Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel.
His last visit to the erstwhile J&K state was on February 3, 2019 before it was truncated to a Union Territory and Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT out of it.
The Prime Minister, however, had visited the Rajouri sector and Nowshera sector along the Line of Control to celebrate Diwali with the army personnel on October 27, 2019 and November 3, 2021 respectively.The visit also assumes significance as it is also being billed as the formal launch of BJP’s election campaign for ensuing assembly elections. This also explains the hurly burly revolving around it both at the administrative and political level to make it a grand success.
With regard to major development initiatives to be launched or inaugurated by the Prime Minister, officials claimed that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government had been focussed on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace. “The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stone is being laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region,” they said.
Among major initiatives justifying “unprecedented development claims post abrogation”, the Prime Minister will launch a ground breaking ceremony of Rs 38,082 Cr Industrial development proposals in the presence of eminent industrialists of the country and abroad aiming at generation of more than 4 lakh direct-indirect employment opportunities in different sectors.
On March 25, the Lieutenant Government Manoj Sinha, during his budget presser, had stated, “We have cleared investment proposals to the tune of Rs 27,000 Cr within a year’s time and allotted them land for their projects. The investment proposals are expected to cross Rs 70,000 Cr in the next six months.”
BANIHAL-QAZIGUND ROAD TUNNEL TO BE INAUGURATED
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 Cr. The 8.45 km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.It is a twin tube tunnel – one for each direction of travel – with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500 m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer.
It will be inaugurated through virtual mode. Its construction was started in 2011 and completed in 2021.
LAYING OF FOUNDATION STONE OF 3 ROAD PACKAGES OF DELHI-AMRITSAR-KATRA EXPRESSWAY
He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7500 Cr. They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu Airport.
LAYING OF FOUNDATION STONES OF RATLE, KWAR HEPs
Laying of the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects is also part of PM’s itinerary. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of over Rs. 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.
OVER 100 JAN AUSHADI KENDRAS IN J&K TO BE DEDICATED TO NATION
In order to further expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in J&K and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 108 Kendras have been made functional and will be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. These Kendras are located in the remote corners of the UT.
500 KW SOLAR PLANT TO BE INAUGURATED AT PALLI
He will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral.The Prime Minister will also visit the INTACH photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India.
AMRIT SAROVAR TO BE LAUNCHED
With a view to ensure rejuvenation of water bodies, during the visit to J&K, the Prime Minister will also launch a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. It is yet another mode of the government towards the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.He may meet the representatives of Kashmiri Pandits community during his visit to provide an opportunity to them to raise their all concerns and issues.