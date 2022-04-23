PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects over Rs 20,000 cr

The Prime Minister, however, had visited the Rajouri sector and Nowshera sector along the Line of Control to celebrate Diwali with the army personnel on October 27, 2019 and November 3, 2021 respectively.The visit also assumes significance as it is also being billed as the formal launch of BJP’s election campaign for ensuing assembly elections. This also explains the hurly burly revolving around it both at the administrative and political level to make it a grand success.

With regard to major development initiatives to be launched or inaugurated by the Prime Minister, officials claimed that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government had been focussed on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace. “The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stone is being laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region,” they said.