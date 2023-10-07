Proclamation proceedings initiated against 2 terrorists in Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 7: Police in Shopian, in coordination with the Revenue Department, initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against two active terrorists.
The two have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Cheki Cholen and Abid Ramzan Sheikh, son of Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh of Chotipora, Shopian.
According to Police, they are allegedly involved in many acts of terrorism for offences in Case FIR Nos 24/2018 of Police Station Zainapora, 94/2017, 266/2021, 05/2022, 40/2022, 214/2022, and 215/2022 of Police Station Shopian, 28/2018 of Police Station Heerpora, 52/2018 of Police Station Shopian, 59/2019 of Police Station Heerpora, 84/2021 of Police Station of Shopian, and 10/2022, 28/2022, 36/2022, 116/2022 of Police Station S Heerpora and 65/2023 of Police Station Shopian.
SSP Shopian Tanushree while sharing the details with the media fraternity said that the Police in Shopian were committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of people.
“We are working closely with other agencies to follow due process and bring such elements to justice,” she said.
These proceedings have been initiated against the two active terrorists who are evading their arrest as an open nonbailable warrant dated September 6, 2023, could not get executed against them.
Accordingly, the proclamation notice under Section 82 of CrPC issued by the Court of NIA has been pasted and circulated at their residences and other prominent places in their respective native villages along with revenue officials with the directions that these wanted terrorists should surrender before the investigation officer or the court of law otherwise further proceedings will be initiated accordingly against them.
The Police party Shopian was headed by DySP Headquarters Shopian assisted by SHO Police Station Shopian, SHO Police Station Heerpora, and DO Police Post Hermain.
The exercise was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate, Shopian, Hermain and Sarpanch, Lumerdar, and Chokidar of respective villages.
Moreover, the Police in Shopian used drum beating to inform the people about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the said active terrorists who are required in connection with the investigation and terror-related cases.
In addition to these efforts, the Police in Shopian is actively engaging the community to ensure terror terror-free district.
Recent initiatives also include the introduction of community policing programmes and heightened security measures.
The proclamation proceedings and property attachment are part of a comprehensive effort to address terrorism and maintain the rule of law. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report information that may assist in the apprehension of these active terrorists.