Proclamation proceedings initiated against 2 terrorists in Shopian

The two have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Cheki Cholen and Abid Ramzan Sheikh, son of Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh of Chotipora, Shopian.

According to Police, they are allegedly involved in many acts of terrorism for offences in Case FIR Nos 24/2018 of Police Station Zainapora, 94/2017, 266/2021, 05/2022, 40/2022, 214/2022, and 215/2022 of Police Station Shopian, 28/2018 of Police Station Heerpora, 52/2018 of Police Station Shopian, 59/2019 of Police Station Heerpora, 84/2021 of Police Station of Shopian, and 10/2022, 28/2022, 36/2022, 116/2022 of Police Station S Heerpora and 65/2023 of Police Station Shopian.