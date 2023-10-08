Proclamation proceedings initiated against active terrorist in Baramulla: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police in Baramulla in coordination with the Revenue Department initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against an active terrorist Abid Qayoom Lone, son of Abdul Qayoom of Wussan Khoie Pattan who was allegedly involved in several acts of terrorism.

“In this regard, case FIR No 120/2023 under Section 7/25 of the IA Act, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act stands already registered against him at Police Station Pattan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the Police in Baramulla are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of people.