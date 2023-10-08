Proclamation proceedings initiated against active terrorist in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Oct 8: Proclamation proceedings were initiated against an active terrorist in Baramulla on Sunday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police in Baramulla in coordination with the Revenue Department initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against an active terrorist Abid Qayoom Lone, son of Abdul Qayoom of Wussan Khoie Pattan who was allegedly involved in several acts of terrorism.
“In this regard, case FIR No 120/2023 under Section 7/25 of the IA Act, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act stands already registered against him at Police Station Pattan.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure said that the Police in Baramulla are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of people.
“We are working closely with other agencies to follow due process and bring such elements to justice,” he said.
The J&K Police statement said that these proceedings had been initiated against the terrorist who is evading his arrest as an open non-bailable warrant dated August 17, 2023, could not get executed against him.
It said that proclamation notice under Section 82 of CrPC issued by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla dated September 21, 2023, has been pasted and circulated at his residence and other prominent places in his respective native villages in the presence of revenue officials with the directions that the wanted terrorist should surrender before the investigation officer or court of law otherwise further proceedings would be initiated accordingly against him.
The Police statement said that the Police also used drum beating to inform the people about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the active terrorist required in connection with an investigation of the terror-related case.
It said that the Police are actively engaging the community to ensure a terror-free district.
The statement said that the recent initiatives include the introduction of community policing programmes and heightened security measures.
It said that the proclamation proceeding and property attachment were part of a comprehensive effort to address terrorism and maintain the rule of law.
“We urge the people to remain vigilant and report information that may assist in the apprehension of the active terrorist,” the Police statement said.