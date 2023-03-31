Prof A Ravinder Nath appointed VC CUK for 5 years

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Union Ministry of Education on Friday appointed Prof A Ravinder Nath, Dean, Faculty of Technology, Osmania University, Hyderabad, as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for a period of five years.
As per the order issued, the appointment has been made as per Statute 2 of Central Universities Act, 2009.
"The appointment has been made for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office, or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," the order reads.
As per the order, the terms and conditions of the services of Prof Nath as the CUK VC would be those as set forth in the act, statutes, and ordinances of the university.
The appointment has been made more than a year after the search committee was constituted to draw a panel of candidates for the appointment of the new VC for the university.
Former CUK VC Prof Mehrajuddin Mir demitted his office on October 16 of 2021 after attaining the age of 70 years.
He was appointed VC of the university in September 2015 by the then President of India for a period of five years.
The five-year tenure of VC Prof Mir was completed in September 2020.
However, he was granted extension till the appointment of the new VC for the university.
As per the order, the VC was supposed to demit office after completing one year or after attaining the age of 70 years, whichever was earlier.
After demitting his office, the former VC handed over the charge to Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah to look after the university till the new VC is appointed for the varsity.
The search committee for the appointment of VC CUK was constituted in mid-2021 and the Search Committee held the interviews for the shortlisted candidates for the VC’s post in December 2021.
Following this a panel of candidates was submitted to the Union Ministry of Education for selecting the final candidate.
The final appointment has been made after more than a year.