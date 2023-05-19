Prof Parvaiz Koul becomes first South Asian Fellow of European Respiratory Society

Srinagar, May 19: Director Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Prof Parvaiz A Koul has been awarded with Fellowship of European Respiratory Society (FERS).
The feat is the first for anyone from India and South Asia. The 2023 list of FERS was announced on Friday with 21 awardees from across the world.
Renowned researcher and pulmonologist, Prof Koul features in the list, becoming the first doctor and researcher working in south Asia to get the honour.
Prof Koul is well known for his contributions to academics and research and has also featured in the Stanford List of top scientists of the world.
With over 370 publications to his credit, Prof Koul has an impressive H index of 69 and has been cited more than 77,000 times.
His contribution to the advancement of understanding of pandemics has been acknowledged by the top research organisations.
Prof Koul is currently serving as Director SKIMS Soura and also as Chief Editor of the flagship journal, Lung India, the official organ of the Indian Chest Society.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Koul said it was a moment of immense satisfaction and is recognition of the work being carried out in Asian countries and many deserving scientists from South Asia who are working tirelessly in their respective fields of interest.
“Respiratory Medicine from India has arrived and is at par with anywhere in the World and the work conducted in India is being recognised all over which is evidenced by increasing publications in high impact journals from India.” he said.
Prof Koul said while the FERS till now had never included a scientist working in south-Asia, his inclusion is the ray of light that shines in the ‘path of the researchers’ and there will soon be many who will join the coveted bandwagon.
The award was instituted in 2014 and is awarded every year to recognize “excellence in contributions to research, education and clinical leadership in respiratory medicine from amongst the ERS membership”.
ERS is an international membership organisation that physicians, health professionals, scientists and other experts collaborate through for advancement of respiratory medicine.
The organisation has over 35000 global members.
The 2023 list of FERS awardees includes 14 doctors from Europe, 4 from Australia, 2 from USA and one from Asia (Prof Koul).
There has never been anyone from south-Asia since 2014.
Prof Koul was nominated by Prof Eric Bateman and Prof James Chalmers, two of the most renowned names in pulmonary medicine.
Those contributions, combined with the candidate’s previous research records, form the basis for induction into this prestigious group.
Up to 50 fellows are selected each year and recipients may use the designation ‘FERS’ following their name.