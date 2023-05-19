Prof Pragati Kumar appointed VC SMVDU; Dr Tripathi VC SKUAST-Jammu

Both these appointments, through two separate orders, have been made for a period of three years.

In case of the appointment of Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu, it has been specifically mentioned that it (appointment) will be for a period of 3 years or “until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge.”

The term of Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra had expired on August 5, 2022. The SMVDU rules authorise the incumbent Vice-Chancellor to continue till his successor joins.