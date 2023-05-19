Prof Pragati Kumar appointed VC SMVDU; Dr Tripathi VC SKUAST-Jammu

Jammu, May 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his capacity as the Chancellor, Friday appointed Prof Pragati Kumar, Professor, Delhi Technological University and Dr Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi as the Vice Chancellors of SMVDU Katra and SKUAST- Jammu respectively.
Both these appointments, through two separate orders, have been made for a period of three years.
In case of the appointment of Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu, it has been specifically mentioned that it (appointment) will be for a period of 3 years or “until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge.”
The term of Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Katra had expired on August 5, 2022. The SMVDU rules authorise the incumbent Vice-Chancellor to continue till his successor joins.
Prof Sinha, a Padma Shri awardee, had taken over as the Vice Chancellor of SMVDU, Katra in 2019. An internationally acclaimed scientist and nature conservationist, he has also earned the title of “Dolphin Man of India” given his work on Dolphins of river Ganges.
However, in the case of SKUAST-Jammu, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir was holding the additional charge as its (SKUAST-Jammu) Vice-Chancellor. He took over the additional charge in January this year after the completion of the tenure of Dr J P Sharma as Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu on January 14, 2023.
Consequent upon the expiry of the terms of Vice-Chancellors of both the varsities, as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), search committees were constituted to find their successors. The process culminated today with the appointments of new Vice-Chancellors by the Chancellor Manoj Sinha.
“In exercise of powers vested in me under Statute 2(1) in the Schedule of the Revised Statutes of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Act, 1999, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, hereby appoint Prof Pragati Kumar, Professor, Delhi Technological University, New Delhi as Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra for a period of 3 years with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately,” read an order issued by the LG’s Secretariat with regard to the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra.
A similar order with regard to the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Jammu was issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, Srinagar.
“In exercise of powers vested in me under section 25(1) of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Act, 1982, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, hereby appoint Dr Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi as Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Jammu, for a period of 3 years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately,” the order read.
New Vice-Chancellor SMVDU Katra Pragati Kumar is presently working as a Professor in the department of Electrical Engineering at Delhi Technological University. With his expertise in “Automation and Control Systems”, his areas of interests are “Active networks, Analog Integrated Circuit, non-linear circuit design, Analog Instrumentation etc.” He is a member of IEEE, IETE.
He also held the post of Head of the Department of EED, Delhi Technological University and Dean, Industrial Research and Development. He has 53 publications to his credit.
Born in Azamgarh, UP on July 20, 1962, Dr Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, new Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu, has been holding the post of Deputy Director General (Animal Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi since 2020.
Graduated from Veterinary College, Mathura, CSA University of Agriculture & Technology, Kanpur (UP), (now DUVASU), 1984; he did his M V Sc and Ph D from Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar (UP) in 1987 and 1990, respectively.
In the recently concluded 12th Session of the Intergovernmental Technical Working Group (ITWG) on Animal Genetic Resources (AnGR) at Rome from January 18-20, 2023, India was elected as Vice-Chair and represented the Asia & Pacific region. Dr B N Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Sciences), ICAR, and the National Coordinator, vice-chaired the session and also acted as rapporteur.
He is a recipient of several awards including Drs Jain and Vegad outstanding pathologist award, 2006; International Wellcome Trust Fellowship (London) 2003, Best Research Paper Awards of IJVP 2003, 2005 and Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR Institution Award, 2015. Dr Tripathi has pioneering contributions on immunology, molecular pathogenesis and diagnosis of Johne’s disease.