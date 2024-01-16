Progress in Kashmir but more work needed: GOC 15 Corps

Baramulla, Jan 16: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai Tuesday said that the situation across Kashmir was better but there still was a distance to be covered to move forward.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of a stadium named after India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat in the old town Baramulla on Tuesday, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai anticipated a bright future for the youth.

He said that the dividends of the current satisfactory situation would surely benefit the youth.

Lt Gen Ghai said despite better days ahead, there is still a distance to be covered to move forward.

He said that it was a proud moment for the entire country that a stadium had been named after General Bipin Rawat who served the country as the first Chief of Defence Staff and also served in Baramulla in different capacities including as GOC Dagger Division

“Indeed it is a proud moment for us and the entire country that the stadium has been named after him. We will ensure that the stadium is provided better facilities so that the youth of this place showcase their talent,” Lt Gen Ghai said.

On the question of narco-terrorism, he said that the Army was collectively working with the Police and the administration to combat narco-terrorism.

“We are committed to ending narcotic smuggling from across the border,” Lt Gen Ghai said