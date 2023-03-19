Projects with Govt of Dubai will fuel J&K’s economic growth: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone for the ‘Mall of Srinagar’ by Dubai’s Emaar Group at Sempora, the LG congratulated the people of J&K on the historic occasion.

“This is a new dawn of limitless possibilities. We are taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development of J&K. The Mall of Srinagar will have transformative impact on J&K and boost infrastructure, employment generation, and ease of living,” he said. “The Mall of Srinagar and allied projects with Government of Dubai will fuel the economic growth of J&K and bring us closer to achieving the shared vision of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between India and UAE.”