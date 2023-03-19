Projects with Govt of Dubai will fuel J&K’s economic growth: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Mar 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that projects with the Government of Dubai would fuel J&K’s economic growth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone for the ‘Mall of Srinagar’ by Dubai’s Emaar Group at Sempora, the LG congratulated the people of J&K on the historic occasion.
“This is a new dawn of limitless possibilities. We are taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development of J&K. The Mall of Srinagar will have transformative impact on J&K and boost infrastructure, employment generation, and ease of living,” he said. “The Mall of Srinagar and allied projects with Government of Dubai will fuel the economic growth of J&K and bring us closer to achieving the shared vision of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between India and UAE.”
The LG said tat the credit for the strong ties between UAE and India goes to the strenuous efforts of PM Modi.
He highlighted the progressive reforms introduced under the guidance of PM Modi to create a favourable environment for Industries and Business to flourish in J&K.
“Unprecedented industrial investment and economic growth of J&K is laying the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous future for the people of J&K,” the LG said.
He thanked PM Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah for the new industrial development scheme.
“Within 22 months of implementation of New Industrial Policy, we have received investment proposals from more than 5000 domestic and foreign companies. Every day, eight companies have expressed their willingness to invest in J&K,” the LG said. “A new industry is becoming operational in J&K every day. Last month, 45 industries started their operations.”
He said that the PM had already done the groundbreaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 38,000 crore.
“Those who raised questions on employment post August 2019, should introspect what they have done for J&K in the past decades. Only Rs 14,000 crore industrial investment came to J&K from independence to 2019,” the LG said. “In the last three years, we have registered phenomenal growth in different sectors and in terms of knowledge, physical and digital connectivity, J&K has performed exceptionally well in the entire country.”
He invited the industry leaders from across the world to be a part of the new industrial revolution of J&K.
“We have broadened the economic and social base of development and are offering best incentives across the country, land for industries, skilled labour, technical support, market connectivity, national and international air cargo facilities, raw materials, cheapest power, lowest crime rate, single window clearance, and ease of doing business,” the LG said. “Rs 1 lakh crore worth highways and tunnels projects are going on in J&K. Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari this year. The flight operations in both Srinagar and Jammu airports have increased and international flight connectivity has been strengthened.”
He said that now peace was prevailing in J&K and days of hartals had become a history.
“World has witnessed the youth and people of Pulwama, Tral, and Shopian coming out of their houses in huge numbers with national flags in their hands,” the LG said. “J&K has everything to offer to maximise the immense potential of the business. This decade belongs to J&K.”
CEO Emaar Amit Jain said that the Mall of Srinagar was one of the milestone projects and that they were excited about its potential.
“As Emaar Group, we bring along strong relationships with leading retail brands of UAE, most of which will be launching their presence in India through this initiative,” he said.
Jain said that the Emaar Group would develop one IT tower at Srinagar and one at Jammu.
The mega-mall is the first significant FDI investment in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate investments in marquee projects as per the MOU signed between the governments of the UAE and India.
Launched by Emaar and Magna Waves Buildtech, the mall is set to become operational by 2026.
In January 2022, during the investor meet at Dubai, J&K government entered into a bilateral agreement with various stakeholders and Government of UAE to deliver over a billion dollars worth of projects in the Valley.
These projects include the development of industrial parks, a medical college, a specialty hospital, logistics centres, IT towers, and multipurpose towers, in addition to the Mall of Srinagar by Emaar.
National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya; Consul General of UAE, Aman Puri; Advisor to LG R R Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; and MD of Magna Waves Buildtech Nikhil Nanda were also present on the occasion.