Property of Pak-based terrorist attached in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar, Oct 20: The property of a Pakistan-based terror handler was attached in Awantipora areas of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that continuing its crackdown on terror elements, immovable property of 1 kanal and 15 marlas of orchard land situated at Noorpora of terror handler Feroz Ganie, son of Naber Ganie had been attached under Section 83 of CrPC from the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulwama (NIA Court) by Police in Awantipora.
It said that the order had been got executed by the authorities of the Revenue Department along with Police and village representatives.
The statement said that the terrorist Ganie was involved in case FIR No 36/2023 under Sections 18, 20, 23, 25, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act and 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act of Police Station Tral and had been earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the Special NIA Court Pulwama under Section 82 of the CrPC after the absconding terrorist failed to appear before investigating agency.
It said that the terrorist Ganie was involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing in arms and ammunition and activating local terror networks.