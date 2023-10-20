Property of Pak-based terrorist attached in Awantipora: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that continuing its crackdown on terror elements, immovable property of 1 kanal and 15 marlas of orchard land situated at Noorpora of terror handler Feroz Ganie, son of Naber Ganie had been attached under Section 83 of CrPC from the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Pulwama (NIA Court) by Police in Awantipora.

It said that the order had been got executed by the authorities of the Revenue Department along with Police and village representatives.