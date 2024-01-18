Property of terrorist associate attached in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar, Jan 18: The residential property of a terror associate was attached in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the Police in Anantnag along with the concerned Executive Magistrate attached the property belonging to the terror associate’s father Abdul Salam Rather, son of Muhammad Ramzan Rather of Tangpawa, Kokernag.

The statement said that the Police took action to continue its crackdown on the terror ecosystem, for harbouring terrorists, and for providing logistic support to terrorists.

The property was linked with Case FIR No 170/2022 under Sections 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/25 of the I A Act, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UA (P) Act of Police Station Kokernag.

During the investigation of the case, it had surfaced that Zahoor Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Salam Rather of Tangpawa, Kokernag, was working as a terrorist associate and was providing food, shelter, and other logistic support to now-killed terrorists identified as Asif Reshi alias Khubaib, son of Muhammad Yaseen Reshi of Sheikhpora, Marhama, and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat alias Talha, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat of Nai Basti, Marhama, at his residence and thus it fell within the ambit of “proceeds of terrorism” under Section 2(g) read with Section 25 of UA(P) Act 1967.