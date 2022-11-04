PROPERTY WORTH Rs 21.80 LAKH ATTACHED UNDER PMLA | Shabir Shah received funds from Pak-based terror outfits, establishment through Hawala, other channels: ED

The house of Shah, who heads the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), has been attached during the investigation of the money laundering case based on an FIR lodged on May 30, 2017.

An ED spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ED “provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Police Station Barzulla, Srinagar valued Rs 21.80 lakh in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002”.