PROPERTY WORTH Rs 21.80 LAKH ATTACHED UNDER PMLA | Shabir Shah received funds from Pak-based terror outfits, establishment through Hawala, other channels: ED

Srinagar, Nov 4: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Friday “provisionally attached” Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s house in Srinagar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The house of Shah, who heads the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), has been attached during the investigation of the money laundering case based on an FIR lodged on May 30, 2017.
An ED spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ED “provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Police Station Barzulla, Srinagar valued Rs 21.80 lakh in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002”.
The ED spokesman said that the directorate had initiated a money laundering investigation based on the May 30, 2017, FIR registered against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
“During the investigation, it was revealed that Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir by stone pelting, processions, protests, bandhs, hartals, and other subversive activities,” he said.
The ED spokesman said that further investigation under PMLA revealed that Shah was involved in receiving funds from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and other terrorist outfits based in Pakistan as well as from the Pakistani establishment through Hawala and various other means and channels and these funds were then being used for fuelling and supporting terror activities in Kashmir.
“During the investigation, an immovable property worth Rs 21.80 lakh owned by Shah was identified and provisionally attached under PMLA. Further investigation in the case is under progress,” he said.