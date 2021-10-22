Proposal to hold lower class examination under consideration: B K Singh

Srinagar, Oct 22: Principal Secretary School Education Department Bishwajit Kumar Singh on Friday said that the proposal for holding an annual (Term-II) examination for lower class students was under consideration.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Singh said the proposal mooted by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for holding Term-II
examination was under discussion and final decision would be taken within days.
“The proposal is being discussed by the department and will be given approval after a few days. The Term-II examination will most probably be conducted as per the proposal submitted by the Director Kashmir,” he told Greater Kashmir.
Notably, the DSEK last week submitted a proposal for conducting Term-II examination. In the proposal the DSEK has submitted that the term-II examination may be conducted on the same line adopted by the department during the last academic session.
In the proposal, the DSEK stated that last year it was decided that the T2 examination of class 8th and 9th would be conducted at school level in a face-to-face offline mode with all Covid SoPs in place, as per the discussion held with the Administrative Secretary School Education Department.
Last year it was decided that the concerned schools would set the question papers and the sample papers would be prepared by ERSA wing of SCERT/CMDE wings of DIET as per the assessment scheme in vogue with a 40 percent choice to the students, keeping in view the psyche and mental anxiety amid Covid-19 pandemic.
“Last year it was decided that the examinations will be conducted by DoSE through the concerned directorates by strictly following Covid SOPs issued by the government from time to time. The evaluation shall be done at complex head level and result compilation at DIET,” the proposal read.
As per the official document, the concerned DIETs last year issued the achievement cards for the class 8th students showing their result.
“A meeting was held in the Directorate on November 3 last and it was decided that the Term 2nd examination for classes 1st - 9th shall be conducted at school level by adhering to SCERT guidelines,” it read.
Last year the term 2nd examination of students from class 1st to 7th was conducted by assessing the conceptual clarity and critical thinking and communication skills of students.
For class 8th and 9th, the term 2nd was conducted at school level and the concerned schools were asked to set the test papers as per the assessment scheme in vogue with 30 percent relaxation.
For Class 9th, it was decided that the concerned school would identify the learning gaps and “bridge the said learning gaps if any, during the ensuing academic year.”
It was decided the examination for the class would be conducted as per assessment process adopted for class 1st to 7th.
In a fresh proposal submitted to the administrative department, the DSEK stated that the conditions of the pandemic and school closure were the same as that of last year and the modus operandi for last year examinations was relevant for this year as well.
“Therefore the approval may kindly be granted for going ahead with the above mentioned scheme of examinations,” it read.
Meanwhile the principal secretary of the school education department said the date sheet for class 10th and 12th would be notified after getting approval from the State Executive Committee of the department of disaster management.
“We have submitted the file to the executive committee to get the approval for holding class 10th to 12th in offline mode. Once the file gets approved, we will notify the date sheet for the students,” he said.