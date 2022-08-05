Protecting citizens’ health Govt’s foremost responsibility: LG

Highlighting the major strides made in the healthcare ecosystem, Sinha said that J&K, once struggling to cater to the healthcare needs of the people was now emerging as one of the leading states and union territories in various health parameters.

“Even after 67 years of independence, there were only three medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven new medical colleges have been established in J&K in just eight years. J&K has the unique distinction of being the first union territory of the country with two AIIMS,” he said. “The PM also launched the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT scheme in December 2020, extending health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family to every citizen without any discrimination. Before 2019, there were only 129 health and wellness centers across J&K. As many as 1275 new health and wellness centers have been set up in two years.”