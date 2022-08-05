Protecting citizens’ health Govt’s foremost responsibility: LG

Srinagar, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that protecting the health of the citizens was the foremost responsibility of the government.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 150-bedded Ujala Cygnus Kashmir Superspeciality Hospital at Nowgam, the LG said, “Protecting the health of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the administration. The J&K government is partnering with renowned healthcare companies, bringing private players on board and facilitating all such efforts to bridge the health gap for extending affordable and accessible healthcare facilities for all segments of society.”
He said that the new state-of-the-art hospital, equipped with all the advanced medical facilities, would strengthen the government’s efforts of ensuring quality healthcare services to the people of J&K, besides generating employment opportunities among the locals.
Highlighting the major strides made in the healthcare ecosystem, Sinha said that J&K, once struggling to cater to the healthcare needs of the people was now emerging as one of the leading states and union territories in various health parameters.
“Even after 67 years of independence, there were only three medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven new medical colleges have been established in J&K in just eight years. J&K has the unique distinction of being the first union territory of the country with two AIIMS,” he said. “The PM also launched the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT scheme in December 2020, extending health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family to every citizen without any discrimination. Before 2019, there were only 129 health and wellness centers across J&K. As many as 1275 new health and wellness centers have been set up in two years.”
The LG said 211 ambulances were serving the people of J&K round the clock.
“Dialysis facilities are now available in all 20 districts of J&K. Government Medical College Jammu has also successfully performed a record three kidney transplants this year. Moreover, J&K is getting a much higher average per capita healthcare budget allocation than many states having more than twice the population,” he said. “Within a year, 22 proposals worth Rs 4400 crore have been approved for developing Medicity in J&K, which will create additional 1000 MBBS seats, and add thousands of beds for patients in health facilities, besides providing large employment opportunities to medical professionals.”
Sinha also highlighted the improvements registered in various health parameters during the last couple of years.
“In J&K, the neonatal mortality rate has come down to 9.8, which is way less than the national average of 24.9 (per 1000 live births). The national average infant mortality rate is 35.2 while in Jammu and Kashmir, it is 16.3. J&K’s under-5 mortality rate is 18.5 compared to the national average of 41.9. Sex ratio at birth - the national average is 929 while in J&K it is 976. J&K is also in a better position in the country with 92.4 percent institutional births, and 96.5 percent fully immunised children, besides having a life expectancy rate of 74,” he said. “All these achievements are a reflection of the government’s resolve towards improving the quality of life and quality of health for all.”
The LG congratulated the entire team of Ujala Cygnus and expressed hope that the health facility launched on Friday would serve the people with full dedication.
On the occasion, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that the inauguration of Ujala Cygnus Hospital marks the beginning of medical tourism in J&K.
“J&K is ahead in the country on various health parameters and will become a hub of medical tourism. All hospitals in J&K will be ranked based on their performance,” he said.
Executive Chairman, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals’ Probal Goshal expressed his commitment to providing the highest standard healthcare services to the people of J&K.
“Digital and physical healthcare services will be provided to people even residing in far-flung areas for the well-being of people,” he said.
Ujala Cygnus Kashmir has committed to offering medical services under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole was also present on the occasion.