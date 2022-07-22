Proud to see dedication of our youth to make India a sporting powerhouse: LG Sinha

It is a matter of great pride to represent the country in the World Championship. Have a great game out there and make us all proud. More than a billion will be cheering for you, the Lt Governor told the players.

“Our youngsters are doing amazingly well in every sport discipline today, ready to reach for the sky and spread the country's glory in the world. I am truly proud to see their confidence, dreams and dedication to transform the country into a sporting powerhouse. Congratulations and best wishes to the players, coaches and team officials,” the Lt Governor said.