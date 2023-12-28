PS Sherghari recognised among country’s top 3 police stations

Jammu, Dec 28: In a significant milestone for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Police Station Sherghari, Srinagar, has been declared as one of the three best Police Stations in the country for the year 2023.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that this recognition highlights the exceptional dedication and service demonstrated by the law enforcement professionals at Police Station Shergari.

Director General of Police R R Swain complimented SSP Srinagar, SHO and other officers and personnel of Police Station Sherghari.

In his message, the DGP said that this recognition underscores the importance of continuously improving police services to support the community and build a positive organisational image.

“This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of every individual associated with Police Station Sherghari. It reflects the relentless commitment of upholding the highest standards of Police services,” he said.

Swain thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs for acknowledging the exemplary performance of Police Station Sherghari.

He said that the J&K Police takes immense pride in this accomplishment and that it would boost the morale of personnel in providing exceptional service to the community.

Police Station Dangi Wacha of Police district Sopore was included in the top 10 Police Stations in the annual ranking of Police Stations in 2018.