Quality private investment pivotal for upgrading educational ecosystem: Kansal

Jammu, Apr 29: Principal Secretary Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal on Friday said private investment can contribute significantly in enhancing the quality of higher and technical education in J&K.
He added that the recent initiatives in the industrial policy of J&K welcome investments in higher and technical education. But higher learning institutes both private and public need to constantly upgrade their curricula to keep pace with the needs of a rapidly changing workplace.” Initial placement is only the first step towards the larger scheme of work and students must continuously keep updating themselves to face the challenges of the real world,” Kansal said. These remarks were made by Principal Secretary Higher Education Department on his visit to the Model Institute of Engineering & Technology, MIET Jammu. Kansal was the Chief Guest on the occasion of the placement day of the institute wherein over 350 final year engineering students who had received placement offers were interacting with the faculty, management and selected guests. Dr Renu Gupta, Chairperson MIER Group was the Guest of Honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Kansal stressed on the need to nurture skilled individuals in order to meet industry demands. Citing ‘unemployment paradox of India’, the Principal Secretary said that there is a huge gap in demand and supply of “workplace ready” skilled individuals whom companies are ready to hire. He also underlined the need to give quality education and skill training to the youth.
Industry 4.0 is here and a lot of existing jobs would be gone with it, while creating many other new jobs. Half of the jobs that young participants of the workforce will perform in 2030 may be unknown today, said the Principal Secretary.
“Technology has made remote collaboration possible and has enabled talented people get jobs from across the world. It is also causing massive shift and unforeseen changes in job market,” said the Principal Secretary. He therefore urged young students to keep up to date with the latest from all over the world.
He advised the students to learn soft skills and called them indispensable for today’s jobs. He also stressed on the need to learn cooperation, and to develop problem solving and out-of-the-box thinking to be successful in all kinds of demanding jobs and career.
Rohit Kansal advised the students to ‘not lose touch with humanity’ and to grow as empathetic individuals and patriotic citizens.
He applauded the students for securing placement in reputed companies from all over the country.
The Dean Training and Placements, Prof BC Sharma and Dr Sahil Sawhney, General Manager Strategic Initiatives reported in the annual placement report that the Training and Placement Cell at Model Institute of Engineering and Technology reported its best placement season with 350+ offer letters for 2021-2022. In total over 120 companies hired 275 students with 70 students receiving more than 1 offer. The top recruiters included Infineon Technologies, GlobalSign, Amazon, Zenoti Analytics, TCS, Wipro Technologies, Planetspark etc.
Prof Ankur Gupta, Director MIET welcomed the dignitaries and presented the placement report. He welcomed the spate of reforms underway in the Higher Education sector. He also highlighted the Performance Insight-360 quality analytics software developed at MIET which had been offered to eleven Govt. institutions in Jammu as a CSR activity from MIET.
Dr Renu Gupta in her presidential address congratulated the selected students and wished them all the best for a bright future. She expressed satisfaction at the sustained growth and achievements of the faculty and students at MIET post the grant of Autonomous status to it.
The college management also gave a presentation on the achievements, academic facilities and infrastructure of the college. Discussion was also held on implementation of National Education Policy-2020.