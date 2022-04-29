Quality private investment pivotal for upgrading educational ecosystem: Kansal

He added that the recent initiatives in the industrial policy of J&K welcome investments in higher and technical education. But higher learning institutes both private and public need to constantly upgrade their curricula to keep pace with the needs of a rapidly changing workplace.” Initial placement is only the first step towards the larger scheme of work and students must continuously keep updating themselves to face the challenges of the real world,” Kansal said. These remarks were made by Principal Secretary Higher Education Department on his visit to the Model Institute of Engineering & Technology, MIET Jammu. Kansal was the Chief Guest on the occasion of the placement day of the institute wherein over 350 final year engineering students who had received placement offers were interacting with the faculty, management and selected guests. Dr Renu Gupta, Chairperson MIER Group was the Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Kansal stressed on the need to nurture skilled individuals in order to meet industry demands. Citing ‘unemployment paradox of India’, the Principal Secretary said that there is a huge gap in demand and supply of “workplace ready” skilled individuals whom companies are ready to hire. He also underlined the need to give quality education and skill training to the youth.