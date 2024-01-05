R R Swain among top Police officers in Jaipur for DGP-IGP Conference

Srinagar, Jan 5: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain is among the distinguished gathering of over 250 top Police officials participating in the 58th all-India annual conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The three-day event that commenced on Friday covers a spectrum of crucial topics related to policing and national security including border fortification, cybercrime, data governance, anti-terrorism strategies with a focus on Jammu and Kashmir, prison reforms, left-wing extremism or naxalism, and narcotics smuggling.

DGP Swain arrived in Jaipur on Friday evening to take part in the conference where DGPs from different states will share their insights.

Senior Police officers from J&K, including two Inspector Generals of Police from Kashmir and Jammu are participating through video conferencing.

The conference serves as a platform for extensive discussions among Police and intelligence officers from various levels on identified themes.

The exchange of best practices from different states and Union Territories under each theme aims to facilitate mutual learning.

Key issues to be deliberated upon include the implementation of recently enacted criminal laws, activities of pro-Khalistani groups, and the prevailing security scenario in J&K.

Several officers have been assigned to deliver presentations on specific subjects such as counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in J&K, activities of pro-Khalistani groups, and left-wing extremism.

In a parallel development, Station House Officer (SHO) of Shergari Police Station received recognition on Friday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred an award upon him.

Shergari Police Station has been honoured as one of the top three Police Stations in the country for the year 2023, marking a significant achievement for its exemplary performance.