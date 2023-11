Srinagar, Nov 4: Director General of Police R R Swain Saturday rewarded J&K Police teams with Rs 1 lakh for outstanding work on the terror front.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP rewarded the team which had recently recovered a pistol, two magazines, 28 9-mm bullets, and a grenade from the Shalteng area of Srinagar as well as teams which completed the process of attaching two properties in Awantipora and Kulgam used by the terrorists with Rs 1 lakh.