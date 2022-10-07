RAGHUNATH MANDIR PROPERTY AT BARZULLA | Govt to constitute committee to run temple’s management

Shaleen Kabra, who is also Commissioner of Agrarian Reforms, ordered that the committee should comprise an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner or Sub Divisional Magistrate or above as the head along with the District Treasury Officer, Tehsildar concerned and any other government official to be chosen by the Deputy Commissioner for the management of the temple property.

“On the administrative side, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir should file a detailed status report along with his recommendations concerning encroachments and illegal entries made in the revenue records within 15 days,” said the Financial Commissioner in an order passed on October 6 while dismissing a review petition filed regarding the temple property measuring 159 kanal and 10 marlas and 192 feet.