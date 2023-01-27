Rahul Gandhi accuses admin of security breach; Police say no security lapse

“When we crossed Jawahar Tunnel, there was a huge crowd for my reception. But there was not a single policeman to manage or control the crowd. My security guards advised me not to go ahead,” Gandhi said addressing a news conference at Khanabal, Anantnag. “It is very difficult for me to go against what my security guards advise me.”

He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programmes that include his culmination rally at Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) office in Srinagar where he is supposed to unfurl the tricolour on January 30 and address a mega rally.