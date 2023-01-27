Rahul Gandhi accuses admin of security breach; Police say no security lapse

Anantnag, Jan 27: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi Friday accused the J&K administration of a security lapse at Jawahar Tunnel stating that Police were missing in controlling the crowd that had come for his reception.
“When we crossed Jawahar Tunnel, there was a huge crowd for my reception. But there was not a single policeman to manage or control the crowd. My security guards advised me not to go ahead,” Gandhi said addressing a news conference at Khanabal, Anantnag. “It is very difficult for me to go against what my security guards advise me.”
He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programmes that include his culmination rally at Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) office in Srinagar where he is supposed to unfurl the tricolour on January 30 and address a mega rally.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a statement issued here said that only authorised persons as identified by organisers and frisked crowd were allowed towards the route of the yatra.
“Organisers and managers of BJY did not inform about the large gathering from Banihal joining the yatra, which thronged near the starting point. Full security arrangements were in place including 15 Companies of CAPFs and 10 Companies of J&K Police comprising ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and security forces were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments,” he said. “J&K Police was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of the yatra after conducting a 1 km yatra by the organisers. Rest of the yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security.”
Earlier, senior Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh said that Gandhi was supposed to walk 16 km today but he could walk only 4 km due to breach of security.
He said that the administration should ensure proper security for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the days ahead, especially when it reaches Srinagar.