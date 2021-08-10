Rahul Gandhi demands restoration of statehood for J&K

Gandhi was addressing Congress leaders and workers on the second day of his two-day visit to the Valley, which concluded on Tuesday during. During his stay, he visited the Kheer Bhawani shrine in Ganderbal district and Dargah Hazratbal here.

“I hope statehood is restored immediately for J&K and election held soon in a free and fair manner” said Gandhi. “My fight is against hatred. The difference between our party and others is that we are a party of peace and love. I assure you that I will visit here again soon,” Gandhi said, adding that he was keen to visit Jammu and Ladakh in days to come.

Gandhi, who also held a series of deliberations with the Congress leaders and workers after inaugurating a refurbished Congress head office here, said during its tenure at the centre, the UPA government had worked hard for the progress of J&K through various central schemes.

The former Congress president accused BJP of inflicting pain on J&K by abrogating Article 370. “We had launched many schemes and programs in J&K during our tenure but they have inflicted pain on that process. I know the people of J&K are hurt. I will fight against Narendra Modi’s policy of dividing the nation,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi took a dig at the central government saying “even the media was not free to express itself as it feared it might lose its job”.

Gandhi went down the memory lane and recalled that his family, based in Delhi now, was in Uttar Pradesh earlier but has “its roots in Kashmir”.

“My family lived in Kashmir for a long time. I have not spent a lot of time (here) but I understand the feelings of people. We all share a common bond as even my ancestors drank water from the Jhelum” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said he felt deeply connected with Kashmir. “There is a bit of Kashmiriyat in me and every time I come to Kashmir I feel it is a homecoming,” said Gandhi.

He said although the share of J&K in the Lok Sabha in terms of the number of seats was comparatively lesser but added that “people’s warmth and affection” are its real strength.

“J&K was a state but no more. Despite that, strength of J&K is the unity, love and affection which people show to others. There is Kashmiriyat in the foundation of India. What can be achieved with love cannot be done in J&K through force and hate” said Gandhi.

Taking a dig at BJP, Gandhi said the “entire country is under an assault” while J&K was under a “direct attack”.

“The assault is not just on J&K but on the entire country. We are not allowed to speak in parliament on any issue. The Judiciary and Lok Sabha have not even been spared. Even the press is not free to speak. The concept of India, the Constitution, is facing an attack but the attack on J&K is direct,” Gandhi said.