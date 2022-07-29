Rains continue to lash Kashmir | MeT issues ‘Yellow Alert’ across J&K

MeT officials said that there were most likely chances of fairly widespread to scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers across J&K for the next two days.

“A Yellow Alert has also been issued for isolated thunders and lightning in Kashmir for Friday and Saturday,” they said. “Similar warning for isolated heavy rains, thundershowers, and lightning has been issued for Jammu for the two days.”

MeT officials said that there was no likelihood of any major impact in Kashmir while for the Jammu division “disruption in surface traffic, landslides, and flash floods” might occur.