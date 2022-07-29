Rains continue to lash Kashmir | MeT issues ‘Yellow Alert’ across J&K

Srinagar, July 29: Rains continued to drench parts of Kashmir on Friday even as Meteorological Department predicted fairly widespread light to moderate precipitation across Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
“Intermittent rains were reported from most parts of Kashmir during the last 24 hours,” MeT officials said. “The fresh rains led to a dip in temperatures at most places.”
The rains were reported from Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal as well as north and south Kashmir.
MeT officials said that there were most likely chances of fairly widespread to scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers across J&K for the next two days.
“A Yellow Alert has also been issued for isolated thunders and lightning in Kashmir for Friday and Saturday,” they said. “Similar warning for isolated heavy rains, thundershowers, and lightning has been issued for Jammu for the two days.”
MeT officials said that there was no likelihood of any major impact in Kashmir while for the Jammu division “disruption in surface traffic, landslides, and flash floods” might occur.
There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution.
Green means no action to be taken, yellow suggests the situation be watched, orange means government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather, and red means action is needed by the agencies.
MeT officials said during the last 24 hours while Jammu district recorded 111. 2 mm, Kathua had a rainfall of 50.2 mm during the time followed by Qazigund with 18.4 mm, Kokernag 16.6 mm, Batote 16.2 mm, Kupwara 13.5 mm, Katra 12.8 mm, Banihal 9.2 mm, Pahalgam 3.9 mm, Bhaderwah 2.2 mm and Srinagar 1.8 mm.
The minimum temperatures also recorded a slight drop at most places in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg, the famed ski resort, recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius against 12.6 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kupwara town saw a low of 17.2 degrees Celsius against 19.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius ‘below’ normal for the place during this time of the season.
In Pahalgam, the south Kashmir tourist resort, the mercury settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius against 17.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 17.3 degrees Celsius against 18.7 degrees Celsius last night, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius against 19.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
Qazigund recorded a low of 18.7 degrees Celsius against 18.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
The winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius against 25.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 18.4 degrees Celsius, Batote 17.7 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 18.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT officials said.