Rains lash J&K

Srinagar, Apr 28: Intermittent light to moderate rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours even as weather showed slight improvement on Friday evening.
“During the past 24 hours there was light to moderate intermittent rain across J&K,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “Weather has improved and we expect further gradual improvement on Saturday.”
They said that from April 29 to May 2, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorms at scattered places is expected towards late afternoon and evening with 50 percent chance,” the MeT officials said.
They said that from May 3 to 4 there was a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and thunder in J&K.
“Some places are likely to receive heavy rains,” the MeT officials said. “The overall weather is very likely to remain erratic till May 4.”
They said that in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am, Srinagar recorded 18.6 mm of rain, Qazigund 6.8 mm, Pahalgam 7.7 mm, Kupwara 15.3 mm, Kokernag 5 mm, Gulmarg 26.4 mm, and Banihal 1.1 mm.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius against 7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius against minus 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Qazigund recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius against 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1 degree Celsius below normal.
They said that Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius against 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius against 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that the mercury in Kupwara settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius against 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 19.4 degrees Celsius against 19.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche alert over the higher reaches in three districts for the next 24 hours.
The JKDMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur at 2800 to 3000 metres above the sea level over Ganderbal, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.