Rains lash J&K

“During the past 24 hours there was light to moderate intermittent rain across J&K,” the Meteorological Department officials said. “Weather has improved and we expect further gradual improvement on Saturday.”

They said that from April 29 to May 2, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorms at scattered places is expected towards late afternoon and evening with 50 percent chance,” the MeT officials said.