Rains lash Kashmir; MeT predicts improved weather from Sunday

Srinagar / Ganderbal, July 21: Rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Friday while the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted improvement in weather from Sunday.
Early morning rains, particularly in south and central Kashmir districts, led to the halting of the Amarnath Yatra for around an hour.
The MeT officials have forecast more rains in Kashmir and Jammu until Sunday afternoon.
The officials told Greater Kashmir that improvement in weather was expected from Sunday afternoon as no major weather activity was expected.
Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that J&K would witness more rains till Sunday afternoon.
“Today, districts of south Kashmir, particularly Kulgam and Shopian, received rainfall. Central Kashmir districts also witnessed morning showers, and there were also reports of flash floods and landslides in these areas. However, in Jammu, there was moderate rainfall. Amid early morning rainfall on Friday, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended for around an hour, which later resumed and proceeded normally. The weather will improve from Sunday afternoon as there is no major activity after July 23,” he said.
The officials said that the temperature would stay around normal in the next few days.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Srinagar recorded 27.8 degree Celsius maximum temperatures and a minimum of 21.7 degrees Celsius.
Jammu recorded 31.7 degrees of maximum temperature and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.
Leh recorded 21.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature and 10 degree Celsius minimum temperature.
As per the MeT Department, J&K would witness widespread light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours and fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the weekend.
Meanwhile, heavy rains Friday morning triggered flash floods and mudslides in some areas of Kangan in Ganderbal district.
The heavy spell of rainfall caused flash floods and mudslides in Khanan, Hayan, Wussan, Najwan and some other areas, leaving roads and agricultural land damaged.
The locals of Khanan village said that the overflow of water in one of the irrigation canals passing through the area inundated the area.
They said that the water entered several residential houses as well.
However, there was no loss of life in the incident.
They said that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has failed to clean or desilt the canal.
Residents of Hayan said that the flash floods caused damage to their agricultural land.
The road at Wussan got inundated, causing inconvenience to the commuters.
Locals urged the administration to act and restore the road so that people do not face any hardships.
They urged the administration to assess the damage caused by the flash floods and take measures in this regard.
An official said that a team would be sent to these areas to assess the situation and the damage caused by the flash floods.