Rains lash plains, snow crowns peaks

Srinagar, Jan 28: Some higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall and plains rains on Sunday even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

Since the last two days, Kashmir has been witnessing a shift in weather conditions and there has been anticipation of rain and snow, while night temperatures are showing a notable improvement since Saturday.

The fresh snowfall was reported from Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Gurez, Keran, Tangdhar, and some other areas.

“Light snowfall has been reported from these areas,” the MeT officials said.

They said that until January 29, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain and snow in various parts of J&K.

“There is a possibility of heavy snowfall in isolated higher reaches of Kashmir division (Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts) from January 28 afternoon to 29 late afternoon,” the MeT officials said.

They said that from January 30 to 31, there could be light to moderate rain and snow in many places of J&K, with chances of heavy snowfall in a few higher reaches within these seven districts.

“From February 1 to 2, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow is expected in many places towards late afternoon and evening,” the MeT officials said.

They said that from February 3 to 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow in various places in J&K.

The MeT officials said that there was a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in the plains of Jammu division with light snowfall over higher reaches and moderate snowfall over isolated higher reaches from January 28 night to January 31.

They said that from January 28 to 31, the weather system might lead to the temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, and Zojila Pass.

The travellers have been advised to plan accordingly, and farmers have been advised to withhold irrigation and fertiliser application and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during this period.

While the night temperature is expected to rise, a significant drop in daytime mercury is anticipated during this period.

The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius compared to minus 2.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees Celsius above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 0.1 degree Celsius, above normal by 2.5 degrees Celsius for the place.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 2.1 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.1 degrees Celsius, below normal by 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harsh period of winter, set to end on January 29.

However, this does not mark the end of winter and is followed by a 20-day Chillai Khurd from January 30 to February 18, and a 10-day Chillai Bachha from February 19 to February 28.