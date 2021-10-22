Rains lash plains, snow in higher reaches

Srinagar, Oct 23: While the first strong Western Disturbance of the season, a phenomenon that brings change in weather, began to affect Jammu and Kashmir from Friday, causing cloudy weather, the Meteorological Department has predicted a wet spell for the next two days.
The MeT Department has forecast a “spell of moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday”.
"Widespread moderate to heavy rain in the plains
and snow over higher reaches is expected on 23 October," the Met department said on Friday.
"Some places on higher reaches especially over Pir Panjal, hilly areas of South Kashmir may receive heavy snow," the MeT department added.
For the next two days, the forecast continues to be that of inclement weather.
"Light to moderate rain is expected on Sunday at many places while for Monday, sky will remain generally cloudy," said the Meteorological Department.
While giving advice to farmers, the Met department said heavy snowfall may cause damage to orchards in some areas. Also, temporary disruption of major highways was expected due to snow accumulation and low temperature.
The district magistrate Ganderbal has issued an advisory for general public, advising people of Ganderbal especially those residing in Kangan, Lar, Watlar, Waliwar, Chountwaliwar, Chanthangulabpora and higher reaches to remain cautious and not to venture out in slopes, hilly areas or floo/landslide prone areas till weather improves.
Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 21.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.
In the tourist resort of Gulmarg, the maximum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius compared to 14.0 degree Celsius the day earlier. The day temperature in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a high of 22.2 degrees Celsius, compared to previous day's 22.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum in Kupwara, in north Kashmir, went down from 24.7 degrees Celsius yesterday to settle at 17.9 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town in the south registered a high of 22 degrees Celsius.