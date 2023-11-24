Rajouri Encounter: LG, Northern Army Commander, DGP lay wreaths 

Jammu, Nov 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Director General of Police R R Swain Friday laid floral wreaths to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of Rajouri encounter, in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu.

Earlier the mortal remains of four soldiers – Captain M V Pranjal, Captain Shubam Gupta, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur were brought to Jammu from Rajouri this morning while the mortal remains of Havildar Abdul Majid, a resident of Ajote, were sent to Poonch for the wreath-laying ceremony, before being sent to their native places for their last rites with military honours.

In Jammu, General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anand Jain also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying wreaths.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the fallen soldiers of the Indian Army, who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri.

LG Sinha posted on X, “I bow to our army bravehearts, Capt MV Pranjal, Capt Shubham Gupta, Hav Abdul Majid, LNk Sanjay Bisht, Ptr Sachin Laur martyred while protecting motherland during an anti-terror ops in Rajouri. Their valour & sacrifice will never be forgotten. Condolences to their families.”