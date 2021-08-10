Rajouri encounter | Militant group was being tracked: ADGP

He said that one or more militants, who were accompanying two slain militants, were still on run.

ADGP Jammu zone was briefing media-persons about an anti-militancy operation going on in Thannamandi's Bhangai village. The operation entered its fifth day today.

Mukesh Singh said that inputs about this group were with the security agencies.

“It was being tracked and on August 6, the security forces finally managed to intercept this group at Bhangai. In the encounter, carried out jointly by different forces, two AK rifles, nine magazines and other ammunition have been recovered,” he said.

ADGP, however, added that either one or two militants were still present in the area. “Manhunt to capture them is on,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, Rajouri police said that two AK rifles, nine magazines, two hundred thirty two bullets, four grenades, ammunition pouches, batteries, bandages, pills and other material of day to day use were recovered.

Meanwhile, Rajouri Police on Tuesday said that one of the slain militants in Rajouri encounter was a resident of Ramnagri in Shopian district.

The official statement issued by District Police Office Rajouri, read, “One of the terrorists has been identified as Ramees Ahmad Tantray son of Mohammed Yusuf Tantray, resident of Ramnagri Shopian who had travelled to Pakistan on a valid Indian passport in February 2018 and is not known to have returned thereafter.”

“Further verification in this connection is in progress. The identity of the second slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained,” it further read.