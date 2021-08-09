Rajouri operation: Day 4 | CASO in 2 more villages; manhunt on for hiding militants

Two more villages, lying in the vicinity of Bhangai, were also cordoned by the forces. Officials said that the joint teams of army and police continued the operation on Monday as the entire area of Bhangai, Manyal and DKG remained under strict cordon for the last four days. Two more areas brought under cordon on Monday included Azmabad and Mangota, they informed.

They said, “Extensive searches are going on in the area while a manhunt for hiding militants is on.”

This anti-militancy operation started on Friday morning after an encounter broke out in Bhangai Top village of Thannamandi in which two militants were killed.

Meanwhile, following reports of the presence of some suspects, searches were launched in Budhal and Sunderbani areas of Rajouri.

They said that in some areas of Budhal including higher ranges, reports about the presence of some suspects were received.

“Similar reports about suspicious movement came to the fore from villages of Sunderbani. Searches in the area are going on. The teams of security forces are on the job,” the officials added.