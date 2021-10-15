Rajouri-Poonch highway remains closed for 2nd day

The village and surrounding forests run along the highway, falling under Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

“The highway has been closed between Bhimber Gali crossing point and Surankote. No vehicle is being allowed to ply between these two points on the highway. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on the highway. Only vehicles moving towards Mendhar were being allowed." said officials.

They added that Poonch-bound trucks were also stranded on the highway.