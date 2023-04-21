Jammu, Apr 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the young generation was the key to change.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Rajya Puraskar ceremony of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides, the LG who is also the chief patron of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides congratulated the Rajya Puraskar awardee Scouts and Guides and lauded their contribution to the society.
“With its aspirational vision, Scouts and Guides is leading the change in society, especially by serving vulnerable sections of the community and enabling the youth leaders to drive transformative change,” he said.
The LG called upon the youth to follow the rich legacy of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and dedicate themselves in the service of the nation.
“The young generation is the key to change and today they are eager to play a bigger role in sustainable economic growth and social cohesion. With their commitment to selfless service, Scouts and Guides is contributing to build an inclusive and prosperous society,” the LG said. “In the fast-changing world, Scouts and Guides will have to turn their voice into action. In the partnership with local administration, they must engage in social welfare works to complement the government's efforts and to develop new youth networks to promote peaceful, equal and just communities.”
The LG also urged the trainers and teaching community to nurture individual growth and leadership qualities amongst the youth.
“Young generation is the main stakeholder of the future and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with the opportunities to fulfill their potential and strengthen their involvement in development processes,” he said.
The LG also reiterated the J&K administration’s commitment to facilitate the smooth operations of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides.
He also felicitated the Scouts and Guides from various schools with Rajya Puraskar Award Certificates.
Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides Wing Commander M M Joshi, Administrator, Bharat Scouts and Guides, J&K and Ladakh Chapter Nasreen Khan were also present on the occasion.