An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Rajya Puraskar ceremony of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides, the LG who is also the chief patron of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides congratulated the Rajya Puraskar awardee Scouts and Guides and lauded their contribution to the society.

“With its aspirational vision, Scouts and Guides is leading the change in society, especially by serving vulnerable sections of the community and enabling the youth leaders to drive transformative change,” he said.