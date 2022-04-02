Ramadhan begins in Saudi Arabia today

Riyadh, Apr 1: The crescent of the holy month of Ramadhan was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and the month-long fasting will begin in the kingdom from Saturday April 2, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Friday. This will be the first year since 2019 that Ramadhan in Saudi Arabia will be observed without coronavirus restrictions.
The Supreme Court also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, all citizens and residents of the Kingdom and all Muslims on the holy month, Saudi Press Agency reported. (ARAB NEWS)