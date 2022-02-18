Rate of drug overdose deaths rising fast in Kashmir

As per the data from Kashmir’s only full-fledged drug de-addiction centre at SMHS Hospital, over 90 per cent of the people seeking treatment for substance abuse are taking Intravenous (IV) Heroin, a serious, life threatening substance. The chances of overdose, in Heroin, as per the doctors, is very high and there have been many instances when they have received patients in the hospitals coming in with complications.

Prof S Saleem Khan, Epidemiologist and Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar said he was aware of many cases where patients have died in Intensive Care Units and the deaths have been tagged as “heart attacks”. “We as a community have a tendency to cover up drug related deaths. It is causing a wrong perception and also creating hurdles in proper estimate of overdose related deaths,” he said. He said every death needs to be investigated, especially in young people. “The social and cultural ramifications are understand