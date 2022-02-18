Rate of drug overdose deaths rising fast in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 18: With heroin addiction assuming horrifying proportions in Kashmir, the deaths caused by drug overdose have spiked up, experts believe. They call for a review and cause attribution in all deaths among the young.
As per the data from Kashmir’s only full-fledged drug de-addiction centre at SMHS Hospital, over 90 per cent of the people seeking treatment for substance abuse are taking Intravenous (IV) Heroin, a serious, life threatening substance. The chances of overdose, in Heroin, as per the doctors, is very high and there have been many instances when they have received patients in the hospitals coming in with complications.
Prof S Saleem Khan, Epidemiologist and Head Department of Social and Preventive Medicine at GMC Srinagar said he was aware of many cases where patients have died in Intensive Care Units and the deaths have been tagged as “heart attacks”. “We as a community have a tendency to cover up drug related deaths. It is causing a wrong perception and also creating hurdles in proper estimate of overdose related deaths,” he said. He said every death needs to be investigated, especially in young people. “The social and cultural ramifications are understand
able but every hospital death needs to be properly investigated and the actual cause attributed to it,” he said. He said that not every young death could be because of the same reason and the rising incidence of deaths due to heart diseases was also a reality.
Prof Arshid Hussain, who is part of the Drug De-addiction expert group in J&K and works at the Department of Psychiatry at GMC Srinagar said that substance related deaths “are a hard reality in Kashmir”. He said the deaths have been coming to fore for a long time and the experiences from SMHS Hospital and SKIMS Medical College Hospitals were proof. “In the same breath I want to add that not every death is substance related. Cardiac related deaths are also on a mammoth rise. But only investigation can help us get a better picture,” he said.
He said that the technique of “psychological autopsy” would also give a peek into the causes that are killing the young ones in Kashmir. The magnitude of substance related deaths, he said, is “very concerning”. “We need to do a study about the deaths in young, record all young deaths and we may be able to find what proportion of these are due to an overdose,” he said. He said the fact that IV Drug abuse has shot up is a reason enough to believe that the deaths due to drugs have increased. “It is very difficult to prevent overdose, very difficult to revive patients who have suffered an overdose,” he said.