Reality Check: SMHS Hospital ‘stinks’, rats have a field day

The attendants at the hospital have to play hide and seek as the rats enjoy a field day inside many wards of the hospital.

"I visited the hospital a few days ago and had to spend my time with rats moving freely in the wards. The rats have caused damage to the beddings in the wards due to which patients may get infected during their stay at the hospital,” said Idrees Ahmad, an attendant.

Besides unhygienic wards, the washrooms of the hospital are out of order, giving a tough time to the patients.