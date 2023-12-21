Red tape cut, red carpets rolled out for industries: LG

Jammu, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that red tape had been cut and instead red carpets were being rolled out for setting up industries in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Jammu Kashmir Food Processing and Wellness Conclave in Jammu, the LG said, “In J&K, red tape has been replaced with red carpet for industries. We are offering opportunities in various fields of food processing, vegetables, bakery production, and nutraceuticals. GI certification will help investors to create global brands and create international standards of food safety and quality.”

He said that J&K was on a mission to accelerate all-round development.

“The captivating meadows, verdant land, serene lakes, green mountains, the clean environment, and eternal scenery offer incredible destinations for all kinds of travellers and attractive opportunities for investors,” Sinha said.

Sharing the unprecedented growth recorded in the tourism sector in J&K over the last few years, he said that the two-day conclave was a testimony to the commitment of the J&K administration to showcase the strength and potential of J&K in diverse sectors.

The LG highlighted the key initiatives of the administration to facilitate industrial growth and transform J&K into the fastest growing and most preferred investment destination.

“J&K ranks first in the production of apple, walnut, almond, and saffron. It is known as the fruit bowl of India. The immense potential in the food processing sector will be able to reduce wastage, transform

the fortune of fruit growers and become one of the key drivers of economic growth,” he said.

Sinha said that the J&K administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had placed special emphasis on infrastructural development to stimulate rapid tourism growth and to ensure investors derive maximum benefit from the emerging opportunities in the hospitality sector.

“The tourism sector has been provided industry status to eliminate investment barriers, ensure incentives and facilitate allied business activities. I am confident J&K is poised to emerge as India’s major tourist destination,” he said.

The LG said that the tourism trend indicates that growth in the medical tourism and wellness industry would lead to employment generation, high productivity for the local economy, and overall prosperity for the sector.

“We offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the expansion of businesses and industries. J&K is also determined to become number one in Ease of Doing Business. I invite industry leaders to invest in the UT of Jammu Kashmir and contribute to J&K’s developmental journey,” he said.

On the occasion, J&K SICOP and Apollo Hospital exchanged land deeds for setting up Apollo Hospital in the region.

The LG welcomed the industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from the hospitality, wellness and food processing sectors to explore investment opportunities and foster collaboration during the two-day conclave organised by J&K Trade Promotion Organisation.

He said that the exchange of land deeds with the Apollo Hospital would pave the way for one of the biggest players in the health sector to formally start the groundwork in J&K.

“It will boost the healthcare system and enhance opportunities for employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship,” Sinha said.

He also visited the stalls put up by the entrepreneurs and business organisations.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Vikramjit Singh; and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.