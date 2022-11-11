Red, Yellow, Green: Traffic Deptt seeks innovative ideas

“The hackathon is our endeavour to use novel ideas of young minds and other stakeholders to address issues confronting smooth vehicular movement. So far we have received over 400 entries for the Hackathon,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Vikramjit Singh told Greater Kashmir.

The Hackathon has seven problem statements including freight traffic management on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, travel time and traffic flow optimisation in Srinagar and Jammu City, smart driver training problem for attitudinal change, parking management following system approach for the city, low-cost urban space transformation for the vulnerable road users like pedestrian and cyclists, innovation for improving occupational safety health for traffic personnel and vigilance and integrity monitoring of traffic personnel.