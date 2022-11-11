Red, Yellow, Green: Traffic Deptt seeks innovative ideas

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Department is organising the first-of-its-kind Traffic Hackathon-2022 under the theme ‘Swift City Safe City’ with a grand prize of Rs 1 lakh among other prizes.
“The hackathon is our endeavour to use novel ideas of young minds and other stakeholders to address issues confronting smooth vehicular movement. So far we have received over 400 entries for the Hackathon,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Vikramjit Singh told Greater Kashmir.
The Hackathon has seven problem statements including freight traffic management on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, travel time and traffic flow optimisation in Srinagar and Jammu City, smart driver training problem for attitudinal change, parking management following system approach for the city, low-cost urban space transformation for the vulnerable road users like pedestrian and cyclists, innovation for improving occupational safety health for traffic personnel and vigilance and integrity monitoring of traffic personnel.
The hackathon is open to Indian nationals only.
“The teams should consist of a maximum of five participants. The team leaders should upload their college enrollment information and identification details. The teams with members from different institutes are permitted as long as they are led by current students and faculty of colleges and institutes in J&K,” Singh said.
The submitted entries would be evaluated by experts on different parameters including but not limited to the novelty of the idea, innovation, ease, cost of implementation (frugality), stage of development, scalability, potential impact, technical and financial feasibility, the time taken to achieve break-even, roll out plan and speed of deployment, team strength, and the overall plan.
The ideas can be submitted online at http://iitjammu.ac.in/jk-traffic-hackathon. The teams should register on time for the event and adhere to the deadlines for submission of the tasks at hand.
The organisers said incomplete submission would be disqualified.
“The submissions can be made in either Hindi or English till November 14, 2022. Ideas can be submitted after filling out the Google form and unloading PPT and a PDF in case additional information is required to be submitted. Shortlisted entries will be selected for final presentation (offline as well as in online mode),” they said.