Release Golden Card payments to empanelled hospitals: RTI Movement

Srinagar, Mar 18: J&K RTI Movement Chairman Raja Muzaffar Bhat Friday appealed to the government to release pending payments to all the private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Golden Card scheme) in J&K.
In a statement issued here, he said that due to delays in payments many private hospitals were refusing to treat patients in Srinagar.
“The poor patients are suffering and many have to take loans for surgeries and other costly treatments. If this is a scheme of the PM, then the government should not withhold payments to private hospitals. I appeal Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to intervene,” Bhat said.