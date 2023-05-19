Replace annual water charges with monthly bills for public convenience: CS

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with officials of the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) and the public after conducting a virtual tour of works taken up under the central flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for their early completion across J&K, the chief secretary said stressed on switching to digital mode of payments for the ease of customers.

He asked the officers about the progress of the mission and asked them to meet the deadlines without fail.

Mehta also urged them to expedite the tendering of remaining works so that these are taken up early and completed within the given timeframe.