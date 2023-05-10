Report, block calls from numbers starting with +254, +84, +63: Experts

"Cyber awareness and hygiene are one of the important aspects in policing and it is a much-appreciated initiative," the official added.

As per experts, these calls and alerts are made or sent by unscrupulous elements at any time.

"From early morning between 6 am to 7 am or late in the night, such calls are being received by people from all groups whether he or she is a private employee, businessman, retired government officer or even school and college boy or girl. We just need to be aware of such calls."