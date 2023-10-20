Resolve grievances of people: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of civil and Police administration at the civil secretariat, the LG directed the senior officials to attend 'Monthly Darbar' in all districts to resolve grievances of the citizens, understand their issues and requirements to build a system which provides abundant opportunities for growth and development for all sections of society.

“All the departments should start preparation for Back to Village-V and work cohesively with Panchayati Raj Institutions to achieve better outcomes of government initiatives and make villages progressive and prosperous. It must be ensured that the fruits of economic growth reach out to the far-flung areas,” he said.