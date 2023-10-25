Respiratory tract infections surge in hospitals, children particularly affected

alone records an average of five pneumonia cases per day of the 100 patients in the OPD. SKIMS Pediatric OPD receives 30 to 40 cases of children with viral infections, including flu and cough. CD Hospital too receives around 100 cases of patients suffering from various infections. Director SKIMS and renowned pulmonologist, Dr Parvaiz A Koul on his

X handle emphasised the significant burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the region, noting that November is COPD awareness month.