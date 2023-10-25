Respiratory tract infections surge in hospitals, children particularly affected

Srinagar, Oct 25: The hospitals in Kashmir are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and body ache, with children being particularly affected. The doctors said that infections are common among both young and elderly people during this season. As per the doctors at SKIMS, SMHS, and CD Hospital, there has been a surge in cases of infections, especially mumps among the children. Upper respiratory tract infections including pneumonia, intense cough, runny nose, sore throat, and body aches are also common among the young and elderly in this season. In addition to respiratory tract infections, hospitals are also seeing a spike in cases of mumps among the children. However, doctors say that the cases are not serious and Out-Patient Department (OPD) treatment is sufficient. According to the official data accessed by Greater Kashmir, SMHS Hospital
alone records an average of five pneumonia cases per day of the 100 patients in the OPD. SKIMS Pediatric OPD receives 30 to 40 cases of children with viral infections, including flu and cough. CD Hospital too receives around 100 cases of patients suffering from various infections. Director SKIMS and renowned pulmonologist, Dr Parvaiz A Koul on his
X handle emphasised the significant burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the region, noting that November is COPD awareness month.
Dr Koul urged the individuals to take preventive measures like quitting smoking (or not starting), avoiding second-hand smoke, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, and seeking medical attention if they experience respiratory symptoms.
He also stressed the importance of following doctors' recommendations regarding vaccinations.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, a senior pediatrician at SKIMS said that every year, the Outpatient Department receives a large number of patients with viral infections during this season.
"Although mumps cases among the children saw a spike last month, they have since started to decline, with most cases manageable through OPD treatments," he said.
However, Associate Professor of Internal and Pulmonary Medicine at SKIMS, Soura, Dr Mudasir Qadri told Greater Kashmir that there had been no spike in infections.
"We receive a large number of patients with upper respiratory tract infections, influenza, and COVID-19 every year. Similarly, this year also, we are receiving cases," he said.
Professor of Medicine at GMC Srinagar, Dr Nisar ul Hassan told Greater Kashmir that they were admitting five patients with pneumonia symptoms daily during this season.
"Vaccination is important for those with co-morbidities, especially for individuals at higher risk due to existing health conditions. People should get vaccinated against influenza and pneumococcal infections as a crucial measure to prevent the spread of these diseases," he said.