Restoring glorious heritage of J&K will give fillip to tourism: LG

Terming preservation of ecology and cultural heritage, along with growth in the industrial sector as key components of sustainable development, the Lt Governor said that the government is working on all aspects to ensure progress of J&K and equitable development of the society. Apart from bringing new investments & industries to the UT, we have also ensured the protection of cultural assets which we have inherited from our forefathers, the Lt Governor added.

Gardens have remained one of the main attractions for tourists in the valley. The Floriculture Department is making dedicated efforts to preserve the historical-cultural heritage of eight Mughal Gardens. The dossier of the Mughal Gardens was already sent for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Site last year and it has boosted the influx of tourists and locals to these gardens, observed the Lt Governor.