RIGHT OF CHILDREN TO FREE AND COMPULSORY EDUCATION | HC asks Govt if rules notified in J&K

“One of the issues raised in this PIL is regarding framing and notifying of the rules under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,” the division bench said. “Office of the Advocate General appearing is directed to seek instructions from Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary School Education Department and to file a response if any rules under the act have been framed and notified and if not, the reasons thereof and the time frame within which the respondents propose to take necessary action.”

The PIL seeks to implement the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 in general and Sections 12 (1) (b), 12 (1) (c), and Section 13 in particular.