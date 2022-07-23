‘Rise above partisan politics for people's welfare’

In his message to political parties, he said, "As in any family, Parliament has at times differences and different political parties may have different views on the way forward. But we are all members of this parliamentary family whose top priority is to work continuously in the interest of the giant family which is our nation."

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition's vocal protests over a number of issues in both Houses of Parliament. Different parts of the country have also witnessed protests, at times violent, at different points of time.